Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan And Dhanush Starrer 'Atrangi Re' Teaser Out

The teaser for Anand L Rai’s next film was just released and fans cannot wait for the film. The film titled Atrangi Re stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in pivotal roles whereas Akshay Kumar will also be seen in the film making a brief appearance. This will be his next directorial venture after his film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma.

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re

The makers of the film released a short teaser for the film announcing the cast and the expected release of the film. The teaser was all sorts of colourful and vibrant with brush strokes and colour splatter moving from one direction to the other. As the colours went by, the names of the cast and the makers were revealed. The makers also revealed that the film will most likely release on Valentine’s Day of 2021.

Source: Tseries Youtube

The teaser also saw the name of Akshay Kumar who will be seen in a cameo appearance in the film. The music for the film will be produced by the Oscar-winning artist AR Rahman. Sara Ali Khan took to her social media to post photographs of herself along with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

The cast shared cute moments in the photograph and thus announced the release of the film. The Kedarnath actor mentioned in her post that she was incredibly blessed to be working with the cast and also to star and be a part of an AR Rahman musical. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Cape of Good Hope.

This will be the third film in Bollywood for Tamil superstar Dhanush, after Shamitabh and Raanjhanaa. This is also the second time he will be working with Anand L Rai, after previously working with him in Raanjhanaa. According to a news portal, the film will begin shooting on March 1st and the cast of the film has expressed their excitement. Fans too have shown their enthusiasm to watch the film in the comments section.

(Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

