Dhanush Shares Silhouette Picture From 'Karnan' Sets, Says 'work In Progress'

Dhanush has been one of the most prominent actors of the Tamil industry and has managed to gain a lot of fan following through his acting skills. The popular star is also very active on social media sites especially Twitter. He shares a number of posts related to his film on his Twitter and recently, he shared a new photo from his upcoming movie Karnan's shooting. Read more to know about Dhanush’s Twitter post regarding his new film, Karnan.

Dhanush's photo on Twitter

Dhanush shared a working still of his upcoming film Karnan on his Twitter handle. The picture features a silhouette of a man holding a sword in his hand. Reportedly, the film will be directed by Mari Selvaraj. He is currently very busy because of the tight shoot schedules lined up for the year 2020. Read more about Dhanush’s upcoming movie.

He don't need big banner house....Big Directors...To Bring Hype



Just his single pic from his movie enough to make huge HYPE 🔥Happened For #Asuran Now #karnan #கர்ணன் @dhanushkraja 👑👌 pic.twitter.com/u4BqUVIpwh — Pettaikaran Memes ™ (@PettaikaranMeme) January 28, 2020

Get ready again for to witness the best performance best script that can show @dhanushkraja in beast mode for his acting written by #Mariselvaraj 💪💥#Karnan #கர்ணன் pic.twitter.com/3vu7ztSc7U — Thoonga Nagaram DFC (@Madurai_TNDFC) January 28, 2020

Dhanush's upcoming movie in 2020

Dhanush was recently seen at the sets of the film, Pattas and the pictures of the star were shared on social media. The Why This Kolaveri Di singer was wearing a dark brown shirt along with a blue checked towel wrapped around him. Since the actor got the fame and attention, he has been doing wonderful and applaudable work in both, Hindi and Tamil film industry. He is now going to be seen in the upcoming film, Pattas.

