Dhanush Shares Silhouette Picture From 'Karnan' Sets, Says 'work In Progress'

Others

Dhanush took to his Twitter to share a working still from his upcoming, Karnan. Read more to know about Dhanush’s Twitter post regarding his new film. 

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dhanush

Dhanush has been one of the most prominent actors of the Tamil industry and has managed to gain a lot of fan following through his acting skills. The popular star is also very active on social media sites especially Twitter. He shares a number of posts related to his film on his Twitter and recently, he shared a new photo from his upcoming movie Karnan's shooting. Read more to know about Dhanush’s Twitter post regarding his new film, Karnan

Also Read | "Dhanush" System, Army Air Defence Contingent To Take Part In Republic Day Parade

Also Read | Dhanush To Star Alongside Keerthy Suresh In The Remake Of Rajinikanth Film 'Netrikkan'?

Dhanush's photo on Twitter

Dhanush shared a working still of his upcoming film Karnan on his Twitter handle. The picture features a silhouette of a man holding a sword in his hand. Reportedly, the film will be directed by Mari Selvaraj. He is currently very busy because of the tight shoot schedules lined up for the year 2020. Read more about Dhanush’s upcoming movie. 

Also Read | Dhanush's 'Pattas' To Mohanlal's 'Big Brother' And Other South Movies Releasing This Week

Also Read | Asuran And Other Benchmark Performances Of 'Kolaveri Di' Singer Dhanush In Kollywood

Dhanush's upcoming movie in 2020

Dhanush was recently seen at the sets of the film, Pattas and the pictures of the star were shared on social media. The Why This Kolaveri Di singer was wearing a dark brown shirt along with a blue checked towel wrapped around him. Since the actor got the fame and attention, he has been doing wonderful and applaudable work in both, Hindi and Tamil film industry. He is now going to be seen in the upcoming film, Pattas.

Also Read | Dhanush And Karthik Subbaraj's Upcoming Movie To Be Titled Ulagam Suttrum Vaaliban?

 

 

