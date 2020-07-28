Akshay Kumar Shoots 6 Commercials In 9 Days At Mumbai's Mehboob Studios

With the government gradually easing the Coronavirus lockdown, the film and TV industries are also gradually returning to production. Along with shoots resuming for movies and series, actors have also started shooting for their commercials. According to an online news portal, actor Akshay Kumar has made his way to Mehboob Studios to shoot a few high-end commercials.

Akshay Kumar returns to shoot for TV commercials

The reports revealed that Akshay Kumar is shooting different commercials at the same set at Mumbai's Mehboob Studios. On Friday, he shot for a commercial for popular snack Kurkure. It was further revealed that it was not the only commercial that the actor shot. Kumar shot six television commercials in a span of nine days at the same stage in Mehboob Studios.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan And Dhanush's 'Atrangi Re' Shooting To Resume In October

Outside stage, a standee carries all the Coronavirus advice and strict safety precautions that are being taken while shooting. Throughout the lockdown, the actor has been actively advising people to stay at home and stay safe. In a recent PSA, Akshay Kumar advised people to only go to work after taking proper precautions.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar In Awe Of Vidyut Jammwal Starrer 'Khuda Hafiz', Says 'looks Very Promising'

A producer from Collective Art said to the portal that Akshay Kumar was doing a great thing. He added that the actor has single-handedly opened up avenues of revenue for daily-wage workers who became jobless and whose lives came to standstill after the virus paused the shoots for all films, shows, and commercials. Other crew members on the set also expressed gratitude towards the actor for adding a line of income for them amid the pandemic.

The portal reported that there were labourers from UP, Bihar, and MP who were grateful to be back at work. Meals in sealed containers were delivered for each crew member from Taj Lands End. PPE kits, facemasks, and hand sanitizers were also available on the sets.

Meanwhile, the actor is set to resume the shoot for his next, Atrangi Re, in October. Kumar will return to shoot alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film was in its initial leg when the virus halted the production for it. The makers will now resume shoot across three locations starting with Madurai, followed by Delhi and then Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' To Begin Shooting With Safety Precautions; Read Details

ALSO READ | Kartika Sahoo, Akshay Kumar’s 'Sooryavanshi' Co-star Forced To Sell Vegetables In Odisha

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.