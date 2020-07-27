Akshay Kumar in awe of Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Khuda Hafiz', says 'looks very promising'

After watching the intriguing trailer of Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Hafiz, it seems that Akshay Kumar is in awe of the film. Akshay Kumar shared the trailer of the film on Twitter along with an appreciatory post where he expressed his excitement and eagerness to watch the film. In the post, the Houseful actor wrote that he has always intrigued to true stories which depict the common man’s journey to save his love. At last, Akshay also wrote that going by trailer, he found the film promising and worth watching.

Akshay Kumar looking forward to watch Khuda Hafiz

The trailer of the film Khuda Hafiz which was released on July 26, showcases the journey of a husband’s search for his missing wife, in a foreign country. The actor will be seen playing the role of Sameer Choudhary, while Shivaleeka Oberoi will essay the role of his missing wife, Nargis. Sameer’s search leads him to make some shady discoveries about human trafficking. The story further chronicles the life of the couple who decide to go work in a foreign land, things go wrong and Sameer, a common man, has to give it his all to make things better. The cinematography of the movie is done by Jitan Harmeet Singh while it is produced by Panorama Studios.

I’m always intrigued by true stories. A common man’s extraordinary journey to save his love....this looks very promising @VidyutJammwal , looking forward to #KhudaHaafizhttps://t.co/oPGWFTzySA — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 27, 2020

Sometime back, the Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal expressed his unpleasantness with OTT platform Disney+Hotstar's initiative to announce 7 films (including his). Vidyut wrote in a tweet that even though his movie Khuda Hafiz is a part of the seven 'BIG' films to be announced for OTT release, he didn't receive any invitation to be on the announcement panel. Vidyut had expressed his dismay in a tweet, and wrote, “A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will reportedly be heading to the United Kingdom to commence the filming for his upcoming film Bellbottom. The actor also revealed during an interview with a news portal that the makers have chalked out a plan to ensure the safety of the cast and crew amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from the actor, the team of Bellbottom including Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, and Lara Dutta will also be traveling to the United Kingdom in the month of August to complete the schedule.

