Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' To Begin Shooting With Safety Precautions; Read Details

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will reportedly be heading to the United Kingdom to commence the filming for his upcoming film Bellbottom. The actor also revealed during an interview with a news portal that the makers have chalked out a plan to ensure the safety of the cast and crew amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from the actor, the team of Bellbottom including Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta will also be travelling to the United Kingdom in the month of August to complete the schedule.

Akshay revealed that the new normal has made them realise a different way of working that none could have imagined. He also said that as much as he is happy to be back on sets, it's also important for him and the team to take care of everything around them. The actor also added that the production company, Pooja Entertainment, has developed a safety plan for the shooting schedule abroad. He also hopes these steps will help them achieve a smooth and secure shoot.

According to reports, the production house will charter a flight to fly the entire medical facility unit. In addition to medical masks and face shields, the production house will also make it compulsory for the cast and crew to wear a wristwatch that will continuously monitor their oxygen levels, body temperature, blood pressure, stress levels and pulse. It is also reported that the centralized dashboard will record the parameters of the entire unit and check for any changes to the readings.

More about the film

During the interview with a news portal, director Ranjit M Tewari also said that it will be a challenge to shoot under the given circumstances but he said that he is extremely confident of the health and safety protocols put in by the production house. He further added that every member of the film is excited and all geared up to kick start work. The director revealed that the guidelines set out in the film also include maintaining social distances of no less than six feet wherever possible, hand sanitizing stations available throughout the set, disinfecting surface areas, and equipment using alcohol-based sanitizers before and after each shoot.

Bellbottom, a film produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, is one of the first films to announce the resumption of the shooting schedule following the coronavirus-induced lockdown, which brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. The movie is expected to hit the silver screens on April 2, 2021.

