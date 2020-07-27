Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan And Dhanush's 'Atrangi Re' Shooting To Resume In October

Atrangi Re stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai, it has become one of the most anticipated upcoming films. The shooting for the movie began in March and was halted soon due to nationwide lockdown. Now, according to the latest reports, Atrangi Re is set to go on floors from October. Read to know more.

Atrangi Re shooting to resume in October

Atrangi Re filming was in its initial stage at Varanasi when it was halted. Now the makers are planning to resume shooting from October in three different locations across India. Madurai will be the first location, followed by Delhi and then Mumbai. The cast and crew reportedly did not begin shooting immediately due to everyone’s safety.

Aanand L Rai and Akshay Kumar will be collaborating for the first time. The actor said in an interview with a daily that it is a special role that his heart could not say no to. He will reportedly appear in never-seen-before character. The shooting schedule with Khiladi Kumar is said to last for more than a month.

Director Aanand L Rai shed some light on resuming Atrangi Re's shooting in a recent interview with a news portal. He said that during this lockdown, he has taken out a lot of time to prep up for the upcoming schedules of Atrangi Re. The filmmaker stated that he is “really excited” to start the next schedule which is planned to happen in Madurai from October onwards. Aanand mentioned that their next schedule with Akshay for a month will be in Delhi and Mumbai. The cast and crew will be adhering to all safety precautions while resuming shoot, noted the director.

Atrangi Re marks the first project of Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush with each other. It is also Sara and Akshay's first venture with Aanand L Rai. Dhanush has worked with the filmmaker in Raanjhanaa, which received appreciation from the audiences. Aanand has described the movie as a musical drama and a project that is close to his heart. The Simmba star is said to play a girl from Bihar and will be romancing both Akshay and Dhanush.

Atrangi Re is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aanand L. Rai and Akshay Kumar. The production banners are of T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The story is penned by Himanshu Sharma with cinematography by Pankaj Kumar. The soundtrack is composed by A. R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Atrangi Re is currently scheduled to release on February 14, 2021.

