Akshay Kumar Speaks About Resuming Work Amid Pandemic, Admits Being 'fearful' At First

The Indian film industry is slowly crawling back to normalcy amid the pandemic and recently, actor Akshay Kumar spoke about being fearful of contracting the virus while shooting. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar confessed that he was fearful initially when the pandemic began and little was known about the virus. However, Akshay Kumar added that now he is more aware of the virus and realises that it is ‘possible to beat it if one has a good immune system’.

"There is a newfound excitement": Akshay Kumar

Adding to the same, Akshay Kumar mentioned that that’s how he decided to get back to work ‘taking all the precautions, for the entire unit.’ Speaking about ‘sending a positive signal to his fellow colleagues by getting back to work’, Akshay Kumar mentioned that he ‘was itching to get back to work as soon as it was permitted, and possible’. Furthermore, Kumar added that this was the longest he stayed away from the camera and there is a newfound excitement to be back on set.

Also Read | China To Suspend Hong Kong’s Extradition Agreement With New Zealand

Movies and shows crawl back to normalcy

Actor Vidya Balan recently shot for an ad film and shared her experience in an interview with Hindustan Times and revealed that the crew was well-equipped with PPE kits and social distancing guidelines were being followed. Actor Raveena Tandon, who recently shot for a commercial film at her home, spoke to Deccan Chronicle and revealed that the shoot was truly ‘atmanirbhar’ shoot for her, as she did her own hair and make-up. It was recently reported that the makers of the much-loved television show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and The Kapil Sharma Show have resumed shoot.

Also Read | After India Records Highest Daily Increase In COVID Cases Globally, Rahul Takes Dig At PM

On the work front

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Bachchan Pandey, which is the remake of the South Indian hit film Veeram. The story of the film revolves around the life of a villager who battles his fiancée’s father to protect his family. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie promises to deliver Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before avatar, making the film watch-worthy.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's Brother Hosts Sun-down Dinner On Raksha Bandhan, Watch Video

Reportedly the movie also stars Kriti Sanon in the leading role. Akshay will be next seen in the upcoming sequel Sooryavanshi along with Katrina Kaif. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film follows the adventures of an Indian policeman. Akshay Kumar will also be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani in the upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie is all set for a Christmas 2020 release. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie also stars Virendra Saxena and Varsha Bollamma in prominent roles.

Also Read | China To Suspend Hong Kong’s Extradition Agreement With New Zealand

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.