Kangana Ranaut's Brother Hosts Sun-down Dinner On Raksha Bandhan, Watch Video

On the joyous and auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the official team of actress Kangana Ranaut shared a beautiful video while giving a glimpse of the celebrations organized by her brothers in Manali. The brothers of Kangana and Rangoli surprised them with a sun-down dinner. Apart from the surprise, they even cooked for them and also gave head massages as well.

Kangana Ranaut gets a special Raksha Bandhan surprise

The video also gave a view of the entire family get together where Kangana and her sister are seen spending a wonderful time with their family members. The video also shows a segment where Kangana’s mother can be seen playing with her grandson Prithvi. The entire Ranaut clan can be seen spending some fun moments together during the full moon night. The official team of the actress shared the video on Instagram.

Kangana’s brother Aksht was the main person behind the idea and concept. He gathered everyone and celebrated the day with a lot of enthusiasm and zeal. Kangana’s brother Aksht who recently got engaged with his soon-to-be-wife, Ritu in an incredibly beautiful ring ceremony, is set to tie knots soon. As per reports, the two will exchange vows on November 12, 2020. As per reports, the ceremony is going to be a magnificent one, after the couple had a lavish engagement.

Meanwhile, actress Kangana Ranaut who is currently in Manali on July 31st heard 'gunshots' near her house. The Kullu district police immediately reached her house after the incident and deployed security at her house. Though after an investigation the police did not find any evidence of mischief, the actor feels it could have been done to threaten her after her recent statements given in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Talking about the incident the actress said, "I was in my bedroom, at about 11.30 pm. We have three floors. We have a boundary wall, behind which there are apple orchards and a water body. I heard a cracker-like sound at 11.30. At first, I thought it must be a cracker. And then another shot happened, and I got a little alarmed since that sounded like a gunshot. I called my security in charge immediately and he told me that it must be some mischief by kids and will check."

