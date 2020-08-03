After India Records Highest Daily Increase In COVID Cases Globally, Rahul Takes Dig At PM

On Monday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after India recorded the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in the world. With 52,972 fresh cases being reported in a day, India's rise in cases surpassed US (47,511 new cases) and Brazil (25,800 new cases). Taking a cue from this, Gandhi mocked PM Modi's recent address at the launch of three high-tech COVID-19 testing labs.

On this occasion, the PM contended that India was in a much better state compared to other nations in the fight against the novel coronavirus because of correct decisions being taken at the correct time. To buttress his point, he cited the country's low number of COVID-19 deaths and a high recovery rate. Globally, there are over 18 million infections and nearly 6,90,000 deaths.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 5,79,357 active cases in India while 11,86,203 patients have been discharged. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has tested 2,02,02,858 COVID-19 samples so far owing to the strategy of 'Test aggressively, track efficiently, isolate and treat promptly'. This strategy followed by state governments under the guidance of the Centre has led to an increase in the testing capacity across the country. It has facilitated widespread COVID-19 testing of people.

As of now, the country is conducting 14,640 tests per million population with 3,81,027 samples being tested in the last 24 hours. Moreover, 24 states and Union Territories have reported higher testing per million than the national average. There are 1348 COVID-19 testing labs in India out of which 914 are in the government sector while 434 others are in the private sector.

In the last two days, a lot of high-profile politicians and persons holding constitutional office have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On August 2, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for COVID-19. Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Minister Kamal Rani Varun passed away due to COVID-19 after being hospitalized for almost two weeks. Earlier in the day, Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram revealed that he too tested positive.

