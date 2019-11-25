Akshay Kumar & Housefull 4 Team Give 'Housefull Of Wishes For Panipat', Watch Fun Video

Housefull 4’s Shaitan Ka Saala song had become a sensation on social media with the Bala Challenge that was performed by several stars. The buzz over the challenge would’ve played some part in creating buzz for the comedy before its release. Now the team is also ensuring that they can similarly help another film. The cast and crew of the hit comedy came together for their team member Kriti Sanon’s next Panipat. As the cast and crew celebrated the success of Housefull 4, they grooved to Panipat movie’s song Mann Mein Shiva to convey their best wishes to the movie.

Kriti Sanon on Monday shared a video on Instagram where the members of Housefull 4 team, come in front of the camera one by one and lip-sync to the track Mann Mein Shiva. Starting with Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Kriti Sanon and then Pulkit Samrat (courtesy Kriti Kharbanda) join in, before Akshay Kumar and the others perform one of the hook steps of the song. Tagging the stars, Kriti wrote on Instagram, “Housefull of wishes for Panipat! 👏🏻🥰😍💃🏻 Aaj goonja hua hai Jai Jai Shiva!! #MannMeinShiva.”

The track Mann Mein Shiva was unveiled a few days ago. Composed by Ajay-Atul, the track has been rendered by Kunal Ganjawala, Deepanshi Nagar & Padmanabh Gaikwad and lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar. The video features a celebratory evening for the Marathas, led by Arjun Kapoor aka Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Kriti Sanon aka Parvati Bai and the others. Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, also features Sanjay Dutt, and releases on December 6.

Meanwhile, Housefull 4 turned out to be a success at the box office, entering the Rs 200-crore club in India. The success bash, however, was not just restricted to the fourth installment’s team, Abhishek Bachchan, who was a part of Housefull 3 and Jacqueline Fernandez, who featured in the second and third installments were also present. Director Farhad Samji, Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Nadiadwala, Chunky Panday were others who were present at the gathering. Sharing snaps from the evening, Akshay wrote, “Last night was a #HouseFull of fun with friends from Housefull 1, 2, 3 and 4🕺Gearing up for 5? I don’t know 😜😂.”

