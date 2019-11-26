Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan Gear Up For An Epic Reunion After Years

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are all set to work together again. Fans of the actor are highly excited to hear this news as it has been said by many that Priyadarshan played a major role in turning Akshay Kumar into a successful comedy actor in Bollywood. Here's what Priyadarshan has to say on their latest collaboration.

READ | Akshay Kumar Expresses Grief On Sound Technician Nimish Pilankar's Demise At 29

The famous duo gears up for an epic reunion after years

On their latest collaboration, Priyadarshan said, in a report, that it is a comedy that they will work on together. He is currently writing it and will start working on it next year around September-October. He added that Akshay Kumar has not been doing many comedies. He did Housefull 4 but it did not turn out the way Akshay Kumar wanted it.

READ | Akshay Kumar Talks About Working With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Good Newwz

He said that he has done many movies with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor. He went on to say that he has done over 47 films with Mohanlal. After him, Akshay has become the most comfortable person for him to work with as Akshay completely trusts him. He added that Akshay does not ask what he is making and does not even want to know what he is doing.

READ | Akshay Kumar Might Be The First Bollywood Actor To Reach The ₹1000 Crore Mark In 2019

On making films with Akshay, he said that there is this confidence Akshay has and it makes him feel responsible towards him. He added that Akshay trusts him so much that he makes sure it works. Priyadarshan added that Akshay always says that he learns a lot while working with him and that even his body language has become better and has evolved a lot over the years. He said that the two did Khatta Meetha and after that Akshay started playing a lot of these middle-class characters like Padman and others.

Taking about their new venture, Priyadarshan said that the story is completely different and it uses a similar kind of entertainment. He has completed the writing process and will start shooting the film in January. The lead pair will be confirmed in a week or so.

READ | Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar Introduces Varun Batra Through A Hilarious Medical Report



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.