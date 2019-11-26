Housefull 4, Karz: Best Bollywood Movies On Reincarnation Since 1949 To 2019

With Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 garnering a massive collection at the box office, it does not come as a surprise to think that the reincarnation stories definitely provide a unique angle to the story. Even though some may find the reincarnation angle to be a little cliche but the reincarnation trend has been going on in the Hindi cinema since 1968. Let's take a look at how the reincarnation stories started in the Bollywood industry vs how they have evolved now.

Bollywood movies on reincarnation

Mahal (1949)

The movie Mahal was released in 1949 and started the trend of reincarnation movies since then. With stars like Ashok Kumar, Madhubala, M. Kumar and Vijayalaxmi in the pivotal roles, the plotline revolved around a lawyer and his involvement with a ghost at his new abode, the house was apparently the same location where the builder and his fiancee died. The film was directed by Kamal Amrohi and was famous for its songs like Aayega Aanewala and Mushkil Hai Bahut Mushkil are still remembered.

Jhuk Gaya Aasman (1968)

The movie Jhuk Gaya Aasman was famous for its song Kaun Hai Jo Sapnon Mein Aaya which was heavily inspired by Elvis Presley's song Marguerita. The movie was a hit as the star cast involved Rajendra Kumar and Saira Banu. The movie was a remake of American film Here Comes Mr Jordan. The plotline aligned with its eponymous movie name giving a message that even the heavens can't take away a soul who is pure and full of love and righteousness.

Karz (1980)

Directed by Subhash Ghai, the thriller film was declared as a box office super hit and is etched in our hearts as one of the best Rishi Kapoor movies of all times. The star cast involved Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim and Simi Garewal who was critically acclaimed after her portrayal in this movie. The film was remade in 2008 and titled as Karzzzz and starred Urmila Matondkar and Himesh Reshammiya.

Housefull 4 (2019)

Housefull 4 released on October 25, 2019, saw many Bollywood actors sharing the same screen space including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Rana Daggubati, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Kriti Sanon played Akshay's love interest in the film during the year 1419; the movie's plotline spanned out for a period of 600 years. Housefull 4 turned out to be a success at the box office, entering the Rs 200-crore club in India.

Akshay Kumar on the work front

Akshay Kumar would be further seen in Good Newwz alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in the leading roles. Good Newwz chronicles the story of a swap between two couples at their attempt with In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). Good Newwz is set to release on December 27, 2019. He will be further seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom among others.

