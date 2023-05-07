Gadar 2 Director On Box Office Clash With Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: Jo Aa Rahi Hai Usko...

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 is one of the highly-anticipated films this year. The movie, which is the sequel to the 2001 hit film Gadar, will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office. On the subject of the box office clash between the two films, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma said he doesn't care about it and will stick to the original release date for his film, which is August 11.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Sharma said, "Gadar 2 is a people’s film and is people’s emotion, so we are coming on August 11 because people want it. It’s not a film, it’s an emotion. So we are not shifting at all. We are busy with post-production, and are preparing for August 11. We don’t know which other movie is coming on that day. Jo aa rahi hai usko aane dijiye, agar koi aati hai toh. August 11 release is confirmed for us.”

All about Gadar 2

The period-action drama was announced in 2021. Earlier this year, the makers unveiled the first poster. Apart from Sunny Deol as Tara and Ameesha Patel as Sakeena, the movie also stars Utkarsh Sharma as their son Charanjeet. Announcing the release date of Gadar 2, the makers shared a motion poster featuring Sunny Deol in a fierce look.

Along with the motion poster, Sunny wrote, "Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. Gadar 2 releasing in Cinemas on 11th August 2023." The caption was a reference to his hit dialogue from the first film.

All about Animal

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Last month, the makers wrapped up the London schedule, and a video from the celebrations was doing the rounds on the Internet. Ranbir will sport a rugged look in the film. He has been spotted in a long beard and a buffed up physique as he filmed for the upcoming gangster drama.