Karni Sena Back: After Padmaavat & Panipat, Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj Gets Fringe Warning

Karni Sena, who protested against Bollywood film Padmaavat over historic facts in 2018, has now asked the producers of Prithviraj, an upcoming movie featuring Akshay Kumar, not to tamper with such facts. Members of the outfit, led by its national president Mahipal Singh Makrana, staged a stir at the shooting of the film in Jamwaramgarh village, near Jaipur, on Saturday and asked the director, Chandra Prakash, to stop the shooting.

READ: Kartik Aaryan To Collaborate With Padmaavat Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Prithviraj draws Karni Sena's ire Prakash assured them that there was no tampering with historic facts in the film's script. However, the Karni Sena demanded a written assurance. Akshay Kumar was not shooting when the Karni Sena members staged the protest on Saturday. "We held discussions with the director, Chandra Prakash, regarding the film's script today. We told him that no tampering with historic facts will be tolerated," Makrana said on Monday.

READ: Chhapaak: Karni Sena Issues Notice, Writes To Censor Board Over 'religion-switch'

"Prithviraj Chauhan should not be portrayed as a lover in the film. The director has assured us that there is no such thing in the movie but we want a written assurance," he said. Produced by Yashraj Films, Prithviraj is based on the life of Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan.

READ: Karni Sena Demands An Immediate Ban On Salman Khan's Show Bigg Boss

Meanwhile, Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles will trace the story of the life of the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan. While Akshay Kumar will be seen portraying the character of the king in the movie, Manushi Chhillar will be seen as his love-interest, Rani Sanyogita. Helmed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, the movie will reportedly also star Sonu Sood, Manoj Joshi, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

While interacting with a leading daily about her film, Manushi Chillar expressed how overwhelmed she is about being a part of Prithviraj. Sharing about her experience of shooting for her first Bollywood song, Manushi Chillar revealed that she loved the journey and it is etched in her heart forever. Additionally, Manushi also expressed that she has given her best as it is her first song in Bollywood and she wishes to do justice to it.

READ: 'Prithviraj' Actor Manushi Chhillar Is A Ray Of Sunshine In These Dreamy Pics

(Inputs from PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.