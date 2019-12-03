Kartik Aaryan To Collaborate With Padmaavat Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Judging by the box-office collections, Kartik Aaryan seems to be enjoying a successful run in his Bollywood career. The actor made his debut in Bollywood film industry with 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Kartik's witty and hilarious acting was loved by the audience as well as the critics. The movie made him everyone's favourite actor. Kartik is already making the headlines for his successful movie Sonu Ke Tweety Ki Sweety that had a huge success according to the box-office collections. After that, the actor gave another blockbuster hit Luka Chuppi.

Kartik Aaryan to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next:

According to the reports, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has signed Kartik for his upcoming production which is still untitled. According to a media portal, the actor was first chosen to play lead character opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. But due to date issues, things did not work out. Kartik will now be a part of another Bhansali production that will be announced soon.

Currently, Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting his upcoming comedy movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The movie is the remake of the 1978 comedy film with the same title. The movie will also feature Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles and is slated to release on December 6, 2019. According to director Mudassar Aziz, the movie is a healthy laugh riot and will take Kartik's stardom to another level. In an interview with a leading daily, the director said that Kartik's comic timing, his understanding of the sanctity of the institution of marriage and its subversion through infidelity, is way beyond his range of personal experiences.

Upcoming Projects:

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has his kitty full with some very interesting projects. The actor has started shooting for Dostana 2, co-starring Janhavi Kapoor and Lakshya. Post this, Kartik will also start shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kiara Advani. Kartik will also be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s next that has been now been titled, Aaj Kal.

