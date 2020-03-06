'Prithviraj' Actor Manushi Chhillar Is A Ray Of Sunshine In These Dreamy Pics

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is all set to dip her toes in Bollywood with her debut in the film- Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar. She is quite an active member of social media and does fail to impress fans her regular updates. On Friday, Chhillar took to her Instagram to share a slew of pictures while basking in the sun.

Manushi Chhillar, on March 6, took to her social media to treat her fans with yet another stunning post. In it, the Prithviraj actor is seen sporting a casual white tee, with a pair of classy denim shorts. Not to miss her elegant neck accessories that glams up her overall attire. Leaving her hair bouncy and natural, Manushi Chhillar looks perfect. Take a look at her pictures here.

While interacting with a leading daily about her film, Manushi Chillar expressed how overwhelmed she is about being a part of Prithviraj. Sharing about her experience of shooting for her first Bollywood song, Manushi Chillar revealed that she loved the journey and it is etched in her heart forever. Additionally, Manushi also expressed that she has given her best as it is her first song in Bollywood and she wishes to do justice to it.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles will trace the story of the life of the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan. While Akshay Kumar will be seen portraying the character of the king in the movie, Manushi Chhillar will be seen as his love-interest, Rani Sanyogita. Helmed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, the movie will reportedly also star Sonu Sood, Manoj Joshi, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

