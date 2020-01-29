Akshay Kumar's Expensive Teddy Print Sweatshirt Can Get You 2 Tickets To Disneyland Paris

Akshay Kumar is considered to be one of the best-dressed celebrities in Bollywood. The actor has always given comfort a preference over fashion and that is what has made his sartorial picks so relatable. While his contemporaries may strike hard to get their airport looks right, Akshay can be spotted rocking a tracksuit without inhibitions.

Speaking of which, Akshay Kumar was recently spotted at Versova Jetty and the actor's casual avatar made fans fall in love with his outfit. Akshay Kumar sported a grey sweatshirt along with blue track pants. The crewneck sweatshirt features a ribbed collar, cuffs and hem and contrasting colour stitching. Akshay Kumar accessorised his look with a baseball cap from New York Yankees and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

But that’s not what makes his sweatshirt so special. Akshay Kumar was clicked wearing a teddy bear print jersey sweatshirt from Amiri, which costs a whopping amount of INR 62,105 approximately. But seems like this price that Akshay Kumar spent on his sweatshirt can get you two tickets to Disneyland Paris, which will accommodate your stay and travel in the park. Check out the pictures below.

Also read | Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Panday' First-look Gets Fans Hyped; Check Reactions

On the work front

Recently, the actor took to his social media handle to post the first look of his character from Bachchan Panday, his upcoming film. Bachchan Panday release date was supposed to clash with Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chadda, but the makers of Bachchan Panday postponed the release dates due to this clash.

Also read | Akshay Kumar's Video Of Wheeling His Mom To A Casino Gets Hilarious Twitter Reactions

Also read | Rohit Shetty Welcomes 'videsi Police' Will Smith Ahead Of Akshay Kumar's Desi Police Flick

Also read | Akshay Kumar's First Look From His Upcoming 'Bachchan Pandey' Takes Bollywood By Storm

Image courtesy: Photo box Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.