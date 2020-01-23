Akshay Kumar Teases Sequel To Chart-busting B Praak Collab 'Filhall', With Nupur Sanon

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, surprised his fans by featuring in a music video for the first time last year. He marked his music debut with B Praak's soulful track titled Filhall as he featured in a video along with his Housefull 4 co-star Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon. Akshay Kumar has announced the sequel of the chartbuster song Filhall through his social media handle and also shared the first look poster of the track.

Have a look:

Talking about his collaboration with B Praak with an entertainment portal earlier last year, Akshay Kumar reportedly said that B Praak is the “perfect combination of soulful vocals and lyrics”. Akshay also reportedly added that he did not need much convincing because he was mighty impressed by B Praak’s work in his film Kesari. He had no qualms about working with the singer again.

The announcement of the second part of the melodious song has fans and listeners in anticipation of the music video as well as the new song by the singer. Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's chemistry in the first video had been lauded by everyone and it would be interesting to see the actors continuing the story from where left off. The same team will be reprising their roles in the new song which is expected to release this year.

Filhall, meanwhile, has hit a whopping 542 million views on YouTube in the span of two months since its release in November. The video was also the first time Akshay featured in a single. The track, sung and composed by B Praak, features Akshay and Nupur’s characters as ex-lovers meeting after many years as a doctor and patient.

Take a look at the video:

