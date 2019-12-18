The Debate
Akshay Kumar To Bigg Boss 13 Star Devoleena Bhattacharjee In The Season Of 'wrong Likes'

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar fell into a controversy after he liked a tweet online and Devoleena Bhattacharjee liked a post labeling Kamya Punjabi as Sidharth's PR. Read on

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
akshay kumar

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently fell into a major controversy after he hit the 'like' button on one of the 'Jamia Violence' tweets. On December 16, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter and shared that he "by mistake" liked a tweet that appeared to mock the police crackdown on Jamia Millia University students during a protest on Sunday evening against the citizenship law. The Sooryavanshi actor said he had "unliked" it immediately after realising his mistake but screenshots had already started flooding the internet. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 star Devoleena Bhattacharjee also fell into a petty problem after she liked a tweet labeling Kamya Panjabi and Vindu Dara Singh as Siddharth Shukla’s PR. A fan on social media said that this season calls out to be the season of ‘wrong likes’.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee apologises to Kamya Panjabi

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee apologised Kamya Punjabi on December 17, for “accidentally” liking a tweet labeling Kamya and Vindu Dara Singh as PRs of Sidharth Shukla. Meanwhile, Devoleena has temporarily exited the Bigg Boss 13 house after she was advised bed rest by doctors. The little-conversation between Devoleena and Kamya created a storm on Twitter. Reciprocating to Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s tweet, Kamya commented saying, ‘Chill darling’. She further wrote that the three-month show would not disrupt their bond. Wishing her good luck, she also wished for her to return to the house soon.

Read | Akshay Kumar called 'spineless' on Twitter; Anurag Kashyap concurs

It is surprising to know how the megastar of Bollywood Akshay Kumar and one of the strong contestants of the Bigg Boss 13 house fell into a controversy on the same day, December 16. Twitterati in huge numbers gushed to their rescue.

Read | What Akshay Kumar Has To Say On Box Office Clashes With The Khans

Netizens support Akshay Kumar

Netizens support Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Read | Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar to begin prep for 'Prithviraj' soon?

Read | 'Good Newwz' Promotions Brings Out Akshay Kumar's Cool Style

 

 

