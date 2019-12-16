'Good Newwz' Promotions Brings Out Akshay Kumar's Cool Style

Recently Akshay Kumar was seen promoting his movie Good Newwz with his co-stars. He made sure that his new look was spot on and was full of surprises for his fans. Akshay did not hold himself back and never shied from experimenting with his style. Here is a look at Akshay's outfits while promoting the film.

Akshay Kumar looks while promoting the movie

Currently, Akshay is busy promoting his upcoming movie Good Newwz with his co-stars and director and other crew of the film. He was seen in a torn grey T-shirt which he had paired with black jeans ripped at the knee. He chose to wear sneakers with this outfit. The shoes seemed light and in style. One of Akshay's other looks at the official trailer launch was also pretty cool. The grey lined joggers and the white sweatshirt looked comfortable and sober. Here is the Instagram post of Diljit Dosanjh where you can see the Akshay Kumar outfit promoting his upcoming film with his co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.

Akshay Kumar'supcoming films

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Good Newwz is helmed by the Raj Mehta. The story revolves around the two couples with the same surnames pursue in-vitro fertilization and wait for their upcoming babies. Their trouble ensues when they find that the sperms of each couple have been mixed with each other. The movie is set to be released on December 27, 2019. This is the first movie of Akshay Kumar with the Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. His other upcoming movie is Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey which is set to be released next year in the month of March.

