Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Scenes In Singham Returns Are 'Zabardast'

Kareen Kapoor Khan has appeared with Ajay Devgn in several films. The duo was last seen in Singham Returns. While Ajay played the role of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bajirao Singham, Kareena played her love interest, Avni Kamat. Even after being an Ajay Devgn film, Kareena shined in her character. Check out her best scenes from the film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan best scenes in Singham Returns

Restaurant

After Kareena’s introduction as Avni Kamat in the film, Bajirao Singham takes her to a restaurant. Bajirao’s asks her what she wants to order. First Avni says that she is full but she still orders several food items and shocked the people in the restaurants, including Bajirao. Her witty nature in the scene was one to remember.

Media fight

As Bajirao Singham and Avni Kamat try to go back to their village after an incident, a media reporter interrupts them. He blames that Bajirao is coward and running away. After listening to that Avni gets angry and catches the collar of the reporter. She even hits him and insults him with her anger and dialogues. Her bold move makes her famous as restaurant person calls her "Lady Singham" and does not takes money from her.

Chase scene

The action pack film has a chase scene but it is a hilarious one. At the village, Avni suspects that Bajirao is in love with someone else as he goes in a car with her. Avni then chases his car in a rickshaw. She constantly keeps hitting and poking the driver to drive fast. It moves to a point that Avni, herself takes the driver seat and drives the rickshaw. She even brings the family to expose Bajirao, but her accusation gets wrong.

Slap to the politician

After happening of several uncertain events, Avni takes it on herself to give the corrupted politician a lesson. As he was speaking, she goes up the stage and slaps him and gives him a dose of his own medicine. She reprised many women and showed her bold side.

Supporting Bajirao Singham

As Bajirao Singham is on the verge of losing the fight against crime, he along with other policeman’s goes against the system. The CM then goes to Avni to control Bajirao and stop him. Instead, Avni encourages Bajirao’s move and even curses the imposter baba. Her support boosts Bajirao Singham's courage.

