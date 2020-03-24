Kajal Aggarwal's Memorable Moments From The Iconic Film 'Singham'

Kajal Aggarwal, a renowned personality in the Indian film industry, kickstarted her acting career with Teja Lakshmi Kalyanam in the year 2007. She has worked in several movies including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language films. But of all the projects the actor has been part of that remains one of her most memorable one --- Singham. With all that said, here are some of the best scenes of Kajal Aggarwal from Singham:

Kajal Aggarwal's best moments from Singham

Kavya Bhosale taking revenge

Kavya wants to take revenge on him for slapping her and she along with Nandu wait near the temple for Singham's arrival. Kavya tries to slap him and throws a coconut at him but fails. She encounters Singham and he himself apologises and asks to slap in private. This was one of the film's most memorable moments.

Kavya Bhosale proposes to Singham

Kavya falls for Singham and to meet and talk to him, she looks for various reasons. She complains to him about her phone being stolen. He then tries to call on the phone and soon finds out that it is none other than Nandu and he soon goes to Kavya's house to search him. He catches Nandu and brings him in front of Kavya. She finally confesses for the lies and proposes to him. Then she tries to explain how good a match he is. Fans love the confident nature shown by the actor in this scene.

Kavya Bhosale pretending to be a ghost

Singham along with Havaldar Ramesh Kelkar (Vijay Patkar) go to the village to find out the rumour being spread regarding the ghost. It is actually spread by Kavya. She tries to scare him but fails. Then, Singham slaps her. She feels embarrassed for getting caught. The way she tries to scare people in the scene, especially Ramesh Kelkar, was widely noted by fans and critics.

