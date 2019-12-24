Akshay Kumar Reveals That He Has Not Read A Single Book By Twinkle Khanna; Here's Why

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Housefull 4. Currently, he is on a promotional spree for his upcoming holiday comedy-drama titled Good Newwz. He will be seen in the lead role alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. It is a movie about two families who are trying to have a child with the help of surrogacy. This starts a lot of confusion and drama that accompanies it. During one of the movie promotions, he revealed that he has not read any of his wife’s books. Here is what Akshay Kumar had to say.

Akshay Kumar says he has not read a single book by Twinkle

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Akshay Kumar was asked about his equation with his wife as the premise of his movie also is similar. He was also was asked whether he reads her books or not. To this, Akshay replied in an interesting way. He said that he can’t write like Twinkle and added that she writes very well. He added that he has not read any of her works. Khiladi Kumar the added that both of them have a different thought process but it makes a great balance between them.

For those who don’t know, Twinkle Khanna has penned many books. For example, her books like Mrs. Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad were loved by the readers. Her work has also been appreciated by her fans on several occasions. Akshay Kumar will next be seen in the movies Bachchan Panday, Sooryavanshi, Laxxmi Bomb, and Bell Bottom. It was also reported that next year two of his films are going to clash at the box-office.

