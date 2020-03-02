'Baaghi 3' To 'Sooryavanvshi': Bollywood Movies Releasing In March 2020

Bollywood entered 2020 with a bang with several big banner films which hit the silver screens in January and February like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Street Dancer 3D, and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship to name a few. However, there are a couple of highly-anticipated movies releasing at the box office in March 2020 as well. Hence, here is a list of Bollywood March 2020 releases which you must check out if you are a movie buff:

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Did A Difficult Stunt In An Hour, Reveals 'Baaghi 3' Director Ahmed Khan

1) Baaghi 3

The third instalment of Tiger Shroff's much-awaited Baaghi 3 releases in the first week of March. Apart from Tiger Shroff, the film stars Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. Baaghi 3 is helmed by Ahmed Khan while it is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. The trailer of the film has already hyped everyone's expectations after it trended on YouTube, while the audiences wait to watch the action-thriller ends on March 6, 2020.

Also Read | Baaghi 3: CBFC Censors Shraddha Kapoor's Abuses, Close-up Body Shots Of Disha Patani

2) Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium is the sequel of the Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium which released in 2017. The film stars Irrfan Khan in the lead role along with Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. It is directed by Homi Adajania while it is produced by Maddock Films. The film created quite a buzz around it after Irrfan Khan's absence in the promotional events of the film, followed by his video explaining the reason for the same. However, Angrezi Medium is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

Also Read | 'Irrfan Khan Wanted Love, Not Sympathy During 'Angrezi Medium' Filming': Homi Adajania

3) Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty's much-awaited action drama Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role will release in March 2020 too. The movie is the fourth instalment in Shetty's cop universe and the trailer of the film dropped today on March 2, 2020. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead while Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also have cameos in the film. Sooryavanshi is set to hit the silver screens on March 24, 2020.

Also Read | Sooryavanshi Trailer Launch: Watch What Ajay Devgn & Akshay Kumar Request Their Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.