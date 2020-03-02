Sooryavanshi Trailer Launch: Rohit Shetty Reveals How He Added Authenticity To Film's Plot

After Singham and Simmba, the next name added to Rohit Shetty's cop universe is Sooryavanshi. Ajay Devgn in Singham led the franchise which featured him in the role of a heroic cop who brought honour and respect for the khaki. Next, it was Ranveer Singh's Simmba who brought the fun element to the khaki along with justice. However, in the climax of the movie, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi made an appearance.

In an interview with a daily portal, Rohit Shetty revealed how he added authenticity to Sooryavanshi. He reportedly revealed that the police officers ended up treating his cop universe as their own little franchise. He also revealed that the cops have always been supportive and helpful towards him. Sometimes they even went out of their way to help the director with his shoots in real locations. Shetty also added that the cops have helped him understand the ropes of their work.

But the most interesting revelation by Rohit Shetty in the interview was that he reportedly made use of real cops in crucial portions of his Sooryavanshi. He reportedly felt that the gesture added another "layer" to his film. The director also added that he felt special to see the regard the cops have for his work.

Rohit Shetty finally hosted Sooryavanshi trailer launch today. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif (cast of Sooryavanshi), Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn also made an appearance at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch. Apart from them, Shetty and Karan Johar also made an appearance at the event. The event had several fun moments like the stars sitting on the floor and Shetty's bromance with Singh. On the occasion, Akshay Kumar also shared some posts on Twitter:

The Sooryavanshi plot revolves around a cop from the anti-terror squad. The trailer of the movie till now has gotten a positive response from the netizens. However, it has also kicked off a meme fest about Akshay Kumar's dialogues. Sooryavanshi release date has been revealed to be March 27, 2020.

