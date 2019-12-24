Akshay Kumar's Best Comic Timings In 'Rowdy Rathore'

Although Akshay Kumar is known for action movies like Baby and Holiday he also has a lot of comedies in his kitty. With movies like Bhool Bhulaiya, Houseful franchise, Hera Pheri and Singh is King, the actor has proven his mettle in comedies. However, he also managed to bring in comic laughter in serious movies like Rowdy Rathore. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Paresh Ganatra in important roles.

When Akshay Kumar meets Baapji

Akshay Kumar comes to the local goon, Baapji and threatens him. Baapji says there can be only one Rowdy in the village. Akshay says yes, he agrees with Baapji and the rowdy is him, Rowdy Rathore. A minion of Baapji also screams out in agreement and Baapji looks at him in anger shutting him up. Akshay then tells him that next day he would be looting the goon’s godown and distributing it among the villagers. He asks him if Baapji wants to know how will he loot it, and then performs the hook step of Rowdy Rathore while the minion of Baapji looks on in enjoyment. When Baapji threatens him again, Akshay screams out “Don’t angry me”, the iconic dialogue from the movie.

Akshay Kumar's introductory scene

A few goons stand outside the railway station teasing girls passing by and ordering food and not paying for it. Akshay Kumar arrives at the station with his daughter and asks for an auto. however, they intervene and take ₹500 for him for the ride. The goons ask about his daughter and one of them makes a very lewd comment about her. This angered the Rowdy Rathore and he started raining blows on the goons with a stick which later on triggered his iconic dialogue and song in the movie, "Chintata Chita Chita". Though it was a serious scene, the way Akshay beat up the goons evoked comic laughter from the audience. In the end, the goons cowered beneath Akshay's strong, rowdy gaze.

