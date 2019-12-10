Akshay Kumar's Best Comic Timing In 'Housefull' That Will Leave You In Splits

Housefull franchise's first installment, Housefull has completed nine years in Bollywood. The film was released in 2010 starring Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. Akshay Kumar has been an important part of the Housefull franchise as he has been a lead for all the instalments. Alongside, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh has also been an active part of the Housefull franchise. Here are some quirky and rib-tickling moments of Akshay Kumar's from the comedy-drama, Housefull.

Akshay Kumar best comic timing in Housefull

Akshay Kumar's funny scene with Riteish Deshmukh and Lara Dutta

In this scene, Akshay Kumar is seen sleeping and Riteish Deshmukh comes next to him assuming Akshay his wife, Lara Dutta. Lara Dutta is also seen entering the scene in a romantic mood. The funny chaos that follows is a must-watch.

Akshay Kumar and the vacuum cleaner

In this scene, Akshay Kumar is cleaning the house with a huge vacuum cleaner. Akshay's character turns the vacuum switch to super fast and the vacuum machine goes out of control. The house gets destroyed and Riteish Deshmukh and Lara are seen sad and annoyed with Akshay. He also gets the vacuum pipe stuck to Deshmukh's back.

Akshay Kumar's gift to Lara and Riteish Deshmukh

After making Lara and Riteish annoyed with his behaviour, he gets a gift for the couple as an apology. He calls in the couple and fascinates them and gets them excited. As they enter the room, they see Akshay getting them a tiger as a gift. Yet again, the whole scene turns into a funny chaotic scene.

Akshay Kumar's slap fight with monkey

In order to impress Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar plays around with a monkey at the park. It is one of the most rib-tickling scenes from the sequel. Akshay Kumar has a slow-mo fight with a monkey, which is shown in a funny way.

