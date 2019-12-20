Akshay Kumar Best Comic Timing In The Movie Jolly LLB 2 Which Will Make You Laugh

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is known for his comic timings and has aced his act in certain comedy films. Apart from doing films related to modern social issues and biopics on famous people, he has done quite a few comedy films. Here are some of his films with the best comic timings. The film Jolly LLB 2 was released in the year 2017 and is a sequel to the movie Jolly LLB which was released in the year 2013. The film features Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in the lead roles. We picked up some best scenes from the movie, which proved Akshay Kumar as the king of comic timings, yet again.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Movies: Best Comic Scenes From The Movie Bhool Bhulaiya

Akshay Kumar's comic scenes from Jolly LLB 2

Akshay Kumar and Annu Kapoor's Rivalry



A good courtroom drama needs well-written dialogues between the main characters. The movie provides ample of those and Akshay and Annu entertain trying to one-up each other inside the court and outside. Many scenes from the courtroom are very hilarious in the film which has the funny dialogues of Akshay Kumar.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's Best Comic Timing In 'Housefull' That Will Leave You In Splits

The last scene

When Akshay stops at a signal after winning the case, there comes this hilarious scene when one unknown boy comes and starts wiping and cleaning the scooter with the help of water and a rag. On asking for the payment, Akshay, in return, begins to clean his face in the same way. That’s indeed funny and the movie ends here.

Jolly good fellow song

The song is by Meet Brothers who have both sung and composed the song. The lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The song, along with a crowd of backup dancers, also has Huma Qureshi and Akshay Kumar in it. The song has Lord Krishna too and Akshay has again used the Krishna motif.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's Comic Scenes In Singh Is Kinng Will Drive Away Your Midweek Blues

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar: When The Actor Tickled Everyone's Funny Bones With His Acting

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.