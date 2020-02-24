Akshay Kumar To Reunite With Ekta Kapoor For Action-comedy Drama After 7 Long Years

Akshay Kumar is all set to work again with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Multiple reports suggest that the duo will collaborate again after seven years. It will be interesting to see when will their next film will start with the production process.

Akshay Kumar is already loaded with releases up until next year. Thus no specific dates for the project have been declared. According to reports, the film will be an action-comedy, which will essay Akshay in a rustic yet funny character. Furthermore, the female lead of the film is also not released yet. According to reports, the project is still under discussion stages and Balaji and Akshay Kumar are still discussing the details.

Why delay in the shoot?

Akshay Kumar and Ekta Kapoor were last seen working together for a gangster, action, drama film Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobara. The film was directed by Milan Luthria and also starred Sonakshi Sinha and Imraan Khan in the lead roles. The film performed averagely at the Box Office. Furthermore, the shooting schedule for the next project will start towards the end of 2020, as Akshay Kumar is busy shooting for his horror thriller Laxmmi Bomb as well as the epic drama Prithviraj Chauhan. According to his social media, he has also shared the official release date for his upcoming police drama with Katrina Kaif, titledSooryavanshi. The film will be out on March 24, 2020.

Akshay Kumar's next

Dates to be declared later

With the busy schedule, Akshay Kumar is yet to give a date to Ekta Kapoor’s production house. The film’s script is being finalised with Akshay Kumar. According to reports, Akshay will follow a start-to-finish schedule with this film, as he does for most of his films.

