Akshay Kumar’s Hilarious GIFs That Are Appropriate For All Situations

Akshay Kumar is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Along with being among the best action heroes, Akshay is also well-known for his comic timing. The Welcome actor is among the very few actors who give multiple blockbusters in a year.

Akshay Kumar is not only entertaining on-screen but even off-screen the actor is a total box of fun. Here, take a look at some of the most hilarious GIFs of Akshay Kumar making round on social media that are just unmissable.

Akshay Kumar’s GIFs that are unmissable

This GIF is made by taking a clip from the movie Bhagam Bhaag. This GIF is totally relatable when someone says something naughty, that only you understand.

This GIF is from a popular scene from the comedy film Hera Pheri. This is appropriate when someone tries to act over-smart with you.

This GIF is made by taking a clip from the movie Phir Hera Pheri. This GIF can be used when a trustworthy person accidentally reveals all the plans you two had.

This GIF is taken from the rib-tickling comic caper Welcome. This GIF can be put to use when something unexpectedly good happens to you.

This GIF is made by taking a clip from the movie Phir Hera Pheri. The GIF can be related to when you receive very bad news.

This GIF is made by taking a clip from the movie Bhool Bhulaiya. The GIF indicates your agreement and liking towards a person’s particular plan or action.

This GIF is from a hilarious scene from the movie Housefull 2. The GIF can be put to use when you want to tell everyone that someone has completely lost it.

This GIF is made by taking a clip from the movie Namaste London. This GIF can be used to appreciate someone or tell them that they look good.

This GIF is made by taking a clip from the movie Rowdy Rathod. This GIF means that you have literally had enough of someone and you just want them to be quite.

