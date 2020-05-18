Akshay Kumar's Fans Demand 'Laxmmi Bomb's Release In Theatres Amid Digital Release Rumours

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, various big releases including Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ghoomketu, and Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi will premiere on digital platforms, according to reports. While Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is reportedly kept on hold for releasing in theatres, Laxmmi Bomb can get a digital release.

In an interview with a news agency, Maratha Mandir and G7 Multiplex’s executive director, Manoj Desai revealed that Akshay Kumar’s Sooryanvanshi will release in theatres. However, Laxmmi Bomb may get a release on OTT platforms. However, fans are disappointed with the decision and are demanding its theatrical release.

Laxmmi Bomb to get a digital release?

Starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles, Laxmmi Bomb is a horror-comedy flick. It also features Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, and Tarun Arora in supporting roles. Helmed by debutant Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of the south Indian film Muni 2: Kanchana. Akshay Kumar’s film’s shooting was wrapped up on March 1, 2020, and it was slated to release on May 22, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, public places including theatres have been shut to combat the spread of the novel virus.

According to a report by a leading daily, Laxmmi Bomb’s makers have been thinking of releasing the flick on Disney+Hotstar. As of now, it is still in the post-production stage. But neither Akshay Kumar nor the makers have confirmed the news which has been making rounds on the internet.

Fans demand the theatrical release of Laxmmi Bomb

Social media users have gone frenzy over the news and have been demanding Laxmmi Bomb to release in theatres. Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s fans are not elated with the speculation. They have been using social media and posting about the same on their handles. Take a look at some of the tweets.

Jo log gyan de rhe ki kuch nhi hoga ye sb krne se..

Koshis to krr skte h n..@TusshKapoor@Shabinaa_Ent @DisneyPlusHS @foxstarhindi

WANT LAXMMIBOMB IN THEATRES — ๖ۣۜƊeͥliͣgͫhtful_𝔸ղu🅱hคv (@Delightfulstar1) May 16, 2020

RT This Tweet If You're Using This Tag



" WANT LAXMIBOMB IN THEATRES " pic.twitter.com/WF6u1G7uvy — it's Barkha Thakur!!( not Well 📴 Line) (@BarkhaChauhan1) May 16, 2020

Laxmi bomb sirf theatre me mangta or kahi nahi



WANT LAXMMI BOMB IN THEATRES pic.twitter.com/N0kMB6Ljqj — ऋषि คккเคภ (@AdrRishi) May 16, 2020

Also read: Nia Sharma Has Been A Part Of These Web Series; See Full List

Also read: Katrina Kaif Starrer 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' Has Some BTS Fun Moments

Films releasing on OTT platforms

According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund, Gulabo Sitabo, and Ludo will also pave its way to the OTT platforms, amid the lockdown. Reportedly, there are seven Bollywood and South Indian films whose digital release has been confirmed. They have left multiplex chains disappointed. Additionally, they have issued statements against the decision of some producers, expressing their displeasure. On the other hand, as per reports, Producers Guild of India supported the filmmakers against the statements that a few multiplexes issued.

Also read: Akshay Kumar Donates 500 Smartwatches That Can Detect COVID Symptoms To Nashik Police

Also read: Akshay Kumar's Cousin Sachin Kumar Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.