Akshay Kumar: The Actor's Most Hilarious Moments From Awara Paagal Deewana

Akshay Kumar is a popular actor in Bollywood. The actor has a strong standing in the Indian film industry. Throughout his career, the actor has worked in several commercially successful films. Akshay Kumar is also among the actors who have partaken in movies that provide a social message. These movies include Padman, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and many more. The actor has been in Bollywood for decades now.

Also read: This Is Akshay Kumar And Wife Twinkle Khanna's Favouriate Restaurant Is Mumbai | Read

Awara Paagal Deewana is a 2002 comedy film directed by Vikram Bhatt. This movie was among the highest-grossing movies of the year 2002. The plot of the film is loosely inspired by The Whole Nine Yards. The film also won the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role. Let’s take a look at some of the most hilarious scenes from the movie.

Also read: Housefull 4 Didn't Do As Well As Akshay Kumar Wanted It To Be: Priyadarshan

Akshay’s intro as Guru Gulab Khatri

This is a memorable scene where Akshay introduces himself as a don to Paresh Rawal and Aftab Shivdasani. The trio meets and has a conversation regarding Aksay Kumar’s notorious profile. This is where he reveals that he is a don. Listening to this, Paresh Rawal turns frightened and behaves dumb.

Post Office scene

This is a hilarious scene where Paresh Rawal and Aftab Shivdasani are on their way to post a letter regarding the details and bounty of Akshay Kumar. Halfway to posting the letter, they meet Akshay Kumar and he asks to post the letter himself. This is where Paresh Rawal tries to play dumb and is caught in the act.

Guru Gulab Khatri and Yeda Anna at each other’s gunpoint

This is among the most hilarious and anticipation-building scenes from the movie. In this scene, Paresh Rawal and Aftab Shivdasani go to Akshay Kumar to confess their mistake. This is where Akshay Kumar takes his gun out of his holster and points at them. This is when they start running towards the exit and find Sunit Shetty, who is also pointing a gun at them. The whole scene is a hilarious mess.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.