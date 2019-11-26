Housefull 4 Didn't Do As Well As Akshay Kumar Wanted It To Be: Priyadarshan

Akshay Kumar, also known by fans as the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood, can be seen enjoying a golden run at the box office. Akshay Kumar kickstarted this year with Mission Mangal, which reportedly made a business of ₹1,92,67,00,000/- As of now, Akshay Kumar is enjoying the massive success of Housefull 4. According to reports, with Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar has given 11 hits in a row.

According to box office collections, Housefull 4 has also hit a double century at the box office but the movie's box office figures are reportedly at the centre of a controversy. Soon after the release on the film, it was claimed that the makers of the movie have inflated the figures by leaps and bounds. It was also said that the actual collections of Housefull 4 are much lesser. In an interview with a media publication, Akshay Kumar reacted to this box office controversy. He told the publication that he does not take these things seriously. He also added that an international production house like Fox Star Studios is not going to lie about it.

Housefull 4 later officially hit a double century at the box office. It is reported that the cast and crew along with some other Bollywood celebrities also celebrated the success of the movie at a bash recently. While there have also been hints about Housefull 5, the filmmaker Priyadarshan will reportedly be reuniting with Akshay Kumar next year for a comedy film.

Priyadarshan spoke to PTI on the sidelines of IFFI in Goa. He talked about the highly anticipated reunion and also said that Akshay Kumar recently starred in Housefull 4, but according to Priyadarshani, the movie did not perform the way Akshay would have wanted it to. He also spoke about his equation with Akshay Kumar and their upcoming project. He replied that the movie is a comedy film and he is currently writing it and will start working on it next year around September-October. He also added that Akshay Kumar has not been doing many comedy films these days. He did Housefull 4 and it did not really do as well as Akshay wanted it to be.

