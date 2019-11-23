Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 Hits A New Box Office Record, Leaves Other B-town Films Behind

Akshay Kumar's latest film Housefull 4 has been making headlines ever since its release and even after its fourth week, people can't seem to have enough of it! As per the latest reports from Box Office India, the directorial has made a total of Rs 290 crores and become the fifth highest grosser of the year breaking all records. For those unaware, it is right behind Salman Khan's Bharat which collected a total of Rs 304 crores while Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh made a total of 370 crores. Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, on the other hand, made a total of Rs 338 crores. However, beating them all is Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War, which made a total of Rs. 445 crores worldwide.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film stars Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Kriti Sanon, and others. However, although the film raked high numbers at the box office, it gained bad reviews from film critics and audiences.

Hits a benchmark

Housefull 4 has set a new benchmark for Akshay Kumar. The movie is the highest-grossing film of all-time, surpassing the lifetime business of another Khiladi Kumar starrer Misson Mangal which collected ₹ 202.06 crore nett in its theatrical run. The reincarnation comedy became the second consecutive movie of Akshay to hit a double century in the domestic market. According to box office India, since movies like Motichoor Chaknachoor and Marjaavaan have hit the screens this week, there is a drop in week four collections of Housefull 4, by 75%

The film was released just before Diwali but still managed to collect 50 crores in its first week. The Akshay Kumar starrer picked up some pace and since its second week, there is no looking back when it came to box office collections. The weaker collecting areas include Mysore and West Bengal, but this is normal for all huge comedies including the Golmaal and Dhamaal franchises.

