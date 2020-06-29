Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Details Of YRF Contract Reveal New Information; Read Here

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is being investigated by the Mumbai Police. According to reports, around 27 people associated with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide including YRF executives have recorded their statements to the police. In a recent update in Sushant Singh Rajput case, Reports revealed that the police have acquired the details of Yashraj contract with Sushant Singh Rajput. Here are the details of the Yashraj contract.

Sushant Singh Rajput case and Yashraj contract details

Several media reports have revealed the details of Yashraj contract. According to the contract, Sushant Singh Rajput had a three-movie deal with Yash Raj Films. He was expected to get ₹30 lakhs for the first film and ₹60 lakh for the second film if the first movie proved to be a hit. If the first film did not do well, then he would be paid ₹30 lakh for the second. If both films emerged as hits, he would get ₹1 Crore for the third film. If the first film was hit and the second film flopped, he would be paid ₹30 lakh for the third. If the first movie flopped and second did well, he would get ₹60 lakh for the third. The reports further added that the Yashraj contract mentioned it would be YRF who will decide if a film is either a hit or a flop.

According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput got ₹30 lakh for his first film with YRF which was Shuddh Desi Romance. YRF then gave ₹1 Crore to Sushant Singh Rajput for the second film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy However, according to contract, Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to be paid ₹60 lakh instead of ₹1 Crore for the movie. The reports added that when Mumbai Police questioned YRF about the same, they could not provide an answer to it.

Sushant Singh Rajput's third movie Paani with YRF

Sushant Singh Rajput’s third film with YRF was expected to be Paani. The movie was supposed to be helmed by Shekhar Kapur. The third film could not be made due to the creative difference between Aditya Chopra of YRF and Shekhar Kapur, reports added. Recently, Shekhar Kapur had also revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was not happy with Paani being shelved.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his house in Bandra on June 14, 2020. No suicide note has been recovered from his house. His body was found by his house help. The police are investigating more about the actor's suicide.

