Akshay Kumar's Movies That Will Be Hitting The Screens In 2020 & 2021

Akshay Kumar is popular in essaying roles from different genres including doing serious heroic roles to the funniest characters the audience has seen. The Gold actor has done some films alongside great faces of Bollywood including Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and has established himself as one of the top stars of Bollywood. After watching Good Newwz, fans have been eagerly waiting for Kumar’s upcoming projects. Read more about some of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movies.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies

Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is going to be another cop drama addition to Rohit Shetty’s directorial list which stars Akshay Kumar as the lead actor. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 27, 2020. So, fans will have to hold on for a couple of months to get a hint about the upcoming movie.

Laxmmi Bomb

Laxmmi Bomb is going to be a remake of super-hit Tamil horror-comedy, Kanchana which is going to be led by choreographer-turned-director, Raghava Lawrence. Sometime back, Akshay Kumar shared a picture of him dressed as Laxmi for the upcoming film. He was seen in a red sari and with a big bindi right in the middle of his forehead.

Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar is all set to play the role of the great warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan in his upcoming film, Prithviraj. The film is supposedly going to be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Also, there have been rumours that the period drama is going to hit the theatres in the coming Diwali.

The star’s schedule seems packed for this current year as he has a number of films on his slate currently. He is also going to be seen in a sequel of some of the previously popular works. Here are some more of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movies.

Bachchan Pandey

Bell Bottom

Hera Pheri 3

