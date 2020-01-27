Aamir Khan Dials Akshay Kumar & Sajid Nadiawala; Gets Them To Move Bachchan Pandey Release

Two megastars, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar have been working diligently on their respective films, Laal Singh Chaddha and Bachchan Pandey. Tough competition was all set clash on Christmas 2020, with the two much-anticipated films releasing at the same time, but in a surprise for viewers and audiences, it was averted.

Laal Singh Chaddha and Bachchan Pandey avert clash

"Sometimes all it takes is a conversation", tweeted Aamir Khan informing social media users that makers of Laal Singh Chaddha and Bachchan Pandey have averted a clash at the Box Office. Thanking his 'friends', actor Akshay Kumar and producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala, Khan expressed his gratitude to the entire Bachchan Pandey team for moving the release date of the film, at his request.

Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it.

Love.

a — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 27, 2020

Previously, reports surfaced that producer Sajid Nadiadwala was unwilling to change the release date of his film, Bachchan Pandey. The shooting of the film will commence in February 2020 and Kriti Sanon is too soon join the cast. This will be Kriti's second collaboration after her latest release Housefull 4. Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji

On the other hand, Aamir Khan believes Christmas is a lucky time for him and most of his films release around that time of the year and will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film. The actor was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan and although the film crossed Rs 100 crores at the Box Office, it failed to strike a chord with audiences

