Tom Cruise's Net Worth Is Also "out Of This World" Just Like His Next Movie, Details Here

Tom Cruise is one of the most renowned American producer and film actors from New York. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the world. As per reports, Tom Cruise's movies have grossed over $4 billion in North America and over $10.1 billion worldwide, making him one of the highest-grossing box office stars of all time. Here's a look at Tom Cruise's net worth 2020 details.

Tom Cruise's net worth 2020

Hollywood sensation Tom Cruise has a slew of commendable movies under his belt. Interestingly, most of Tom Cruise's movies have been reported to have a 100% success rate at the box office charts. Several reports state that Tom Cruise's net worth in 2020 is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 4370.19 crore ($570 million) The Mission: Impossible – Fallout actor is reportedly the second richest actor worldwide. Tom Cruise's net worth is apprehensive of his endless brand endorsements too.

In a career spanning of more than 40 years, The Mummy actor has steered clear of action, romance, comedy and thriller, that paved his way into being the master of all genres. Tom Cruise's phenomenal choices of movies have reportedly bagged him more than 60 laurels in his career. Some reports say that Cruise's romantic movies like Endless Love, Cocktail, Far And Away, Jerry Maguire, amongst others are touted to be super successful at the Box Office.

Cruise began his acting career in 1980 and then shot to fame with his quintessential roles in the comedy flick- Risky Business and action drama titled Top Gun. However, his stardom saw a rocket rise after his indelible performances in the movies, The Color of Money, Rain Man and Born on the Fourth of July (between 1986-1989). Soon after, Tom Cruise's movies became the fans' favourites. The Mummy and Mission: Impossible 6 garnered marvellous numbers which later brought him on the third position of Forbes highest-paid celebrity list in 2017.

Tom Cruise's whopping net worth is evident with the lavish cars that he owns. He reportedly owns a Bugatti Veyron which is considered the world’s fastest car and a Porsche 911. The actor is reported to have a private jet and plane too.

Moreover, Tom will be now joining hands with Elon Musk’s Space X which will provide him with a spaceship to execute a new ambitious project. The news of his collaboration with NASA and to film aboard the International Space Station (ISS) is all over the internet. The Administrator of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently tweeted about their plan to collaborate and deliver a film shot in outer space, confirming the rumour doing the rounds for a while now. The tweet said that they will be collaborating with Tom Cruise and Space X to make the ambitious plans a reality.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

