Carry Minati's Net Worth Indicates How The 20-yr-old Became 'Roast King Of India'; Read

CarryMinati is one of the most famous names of the Indian YouTube community. His real name is Ajey Nagar and he hails from Faridabad, Haryana. He started his career in the year 2010 on YouTube and since then has climbed high up the ladder to become one of the most successful YouTubers of India. Owing to his last video named YouTube vs Tik Tok – The End, he witnessed a jump in his number of subscribers as the video is going viral on several social media portals.

CarryMinati: How The Boy From Haryana Became The Roast King Of India

CarryMinati’s net worth

CarryMinati’s net worth can be calculated including his personal assets, the number of views he gets, the number of likes his videos get, along with the number of subscribers of his YouTube channel. His net worth as of 2020, as per a net worth source, is $3.8 Million. CarryMinati’s net worth in rupees is ₹ 27 Crores.

CarryMinati's roast video dominates Youtube vs Tik Tok ongoing feud with style

His YouTube channels

CarryMinati has two YouTube channels. One is his primary channel, where he posts videos of his roasting and his reaction videos, which is the most popular content of his channel. His second channel is named CarryisLive, where he does Livestreams while playing games.

Details about CarryMinati, life and career

Age: 20 Born In: Faridabad, Haryana, India Net Worth: $3.8 Million In Rupees: ₹ 27 Crores Subscribers: CarryMinati channel 16.4 Million Subscribers CarryIsLive 4.69 Million Subscribers

CarryMinati Education

CarryMinati was just in grade 12 when he decided that he is not made for education and studying. He reportedly got very stressed during his 12th exams for his Economics paper and decided to drop the year. He later completed his 12th from distance education, according to media portals.

History

CarryMinati started his channel in the year 2010 with the name 'Stealth Fearzz'. He used to post gaming videos along with some football tricks and tutorials. Later, he took a different route and changed his name to CarryDeol. He started posting videos where he did Gameplay roasts in the voice of Bollywood star Sunny Deol. Finally, his channel reportedly picked up pace after he targeted India's most beloved YouTuber, BB Ki Vines, aka Bhuvan Bam. After he posted a video named Making Money with BB ki Vines, his channel picked up.

CarryMinati Career Highlights

He received a gold play button after he crossed 1 million subscribers in 2017.

He collaborated with the artist Wily Frenzy on the track Zindagi and Warrior.

His disstrack Bye Bye PewDiePie.

His video YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End has brought 72,422,881 views in 6 days

