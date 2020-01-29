Angelina Jolie's Shocking NET WORTH After Spending 27 Years In Hollywood; Details Inside

Angelina Jolie is one of the biggest and prominent names in Hollywood. She started as a child actor and has now made her mark in the industry with one Oscar and three Golden Globe awards. She is also known as one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Angelina Jolie's movie list includes Mr And Mrs Smith, Wanted, Changeling, Girl Interrupted, Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and many more. She is also known to be involved in a lot of philanthropic work and won many accolades for her humanitarian work.

Angelina Jolie’s net worth

With an illustrious career like she has, Angelina Jolie’s net worth will leave people astounded. Her net worth is estimated to be about $160 million. She has done some of the highest-grossing films in Hollywood like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Maleficent and Girl Interrupted. For acting in Maleficent, Jolie reportedly received a payment of ₹33 million from Disney. Angelina has also ventured into directing with successful movies like Unbroken, By the Sea and First They Killed My Father in her kitty. She also has a production house called Jolie Pas which brings in huge cash for the actor. She was paid $13.76 million approximately for working in Lara Croft, Maleficent and Mr and Mrs Smith. She was also paid $23,37 million by Netflix for her drama based on the memoirs of Loung Ung. Although her movie, The Tourist with Johnny Depp did not gross a hefty amount at home, globally it earned $5.99 billion according to Box Office Mojo.

Apart from her Hollywood earnings, Angelina Jolie also owns a mansion called Chateau Miraval which is estimated to cost $58.29 million which she reportedly shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. According to reports, despite the end of their marriage, Brad and Angelina have kept the mansion as an investment. Angelina Jolie also earns money from her endorsements. A Louis Vuitton endorsement reportedly earned her $10 million while another with St. John earned her $12 million.

The photos of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s first biological child, Shiloh, was sold for approximately $7.27 million. But Angelina reportedly donated the money to UNICEF. The photos of Angelina and Brad’s biological twins were also sold for a whopping amount. Their joint photos reportedly cost $13.50 million which was also touted as the most expensive celebrity photos ever taken. This amount was donated by Jolie to the Jolie-Pitt Foundation.

