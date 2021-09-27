Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' & Prabhas' 'Adipurush' To Lock Horns At Box Office

As Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that the theatres will be reopening from October 22, filmmakers and producers are busy booking release dates and picking the best festive seasons for their upcoming films. However, it seems Akshay Kumar's highly-anticipated film, Raksha Bandhan and Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas starrer Adipurush will be clashing at the box office.

Akshay Kumar and Prabhas will lock horns at the box office

Saaho star Prabhas is currently gearing up to share the big screen space with Bollywood actors- Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the Om Raut directorial, Adipurush. The film will hit the cinemas in five languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Kriti will be essaying the role of Sita, while Khan will be playing Ravan. Prabhas will be seen as Ram and Sunny Singh will be seen as Laxman.

The filmmakers of the 3D action drama, Adipurush had announced that the film will have a theatrical release on August 11, 2022. Recently, the filmmakers of Raksha Bandhan have also confirmed that the film will hit the theatres on the same date. Raksha Bandhan celebrates the brother-sister bond and it also features Dum Laga Ke Haisha star Bhumi Pednekar. The film was initially scheduled to release on November 5, however, owing to the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic, the release was delayed several times. Both films will lock horns at the box office on the Independence Day weekend the upcoming year.

Well, this is not the first time that these two stars will clash at the box office. In 2019, Kumar and Prabhas were about to lock horns with Saaho and Mission Mangal at the Independence Day weekend. However, that year the clash was averted as Saaho filmmakers moved the release date.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar dedicated his upcoming siblings' drama to his sister Alka Hiranandani. The actor took to his Twitter handle and penned a sweet note for her, "Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai’s #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes."

Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship.@aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond ♥️

