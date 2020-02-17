Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' To Follow The Same Trailer Release Strategy As 'Good Newwz'?

Rohit Shetty's cop cinematic universe will be taking shape furthermore with the release of Sooryavanshi. This time around, after Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar is set to play a character in the high-octane action franchise.

Rohit Shetty teased with a glimpse of the movie in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba in its post-credit scene. This had reportedly excited many fans for the future instalment. Since the film is set to release next month i.e. March 2020, a few details about the film's trailer launch have now surfaced on the internet.

Also read: Akshay Kumar totally owns the helicopter stunt for Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'

Sooryavanshi's trailer release details

A source close to the film has revealed details about Sooryavanshi's trailer to a leading entertainment portal. The source reveals that the trailer of Sooryavanshi will be out on March 2, 2020. The makers of the film are reportedly aware of the buzz for the film which is insane.

Megastar Akshay Kumar and 'Hit-Machine' Rohit Shetty coming together for the first time in the cop universe franchise to be the reason why the hype for the film is off the charts. Though the film will release on March 27, 2020, the makers of the film are confident with the 25-day window for promotions.

Also read: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's leaked video rekindles fans' excitement for 'Sooryavanshi'

The reason behind this specific date for the release of the trailer was revealed to be Akshay Kumar's lucky number by the source. Akshay's lucky number reportedly is 9 and the trailer launch date for the film i.e 02-03-2020 which adds up to be number 9. Though February 27, 2020, was selected earlier for the release of the trailer, it was changed to reduce the release window between the trailer and the film.

Many of Akshay Kumar's films have followed this tradition earlier as Good Newwz's trailer was launched on November 18, 2019, with a release date of December 27, 2019.

Also read: Team Sooryavanshi attends the Maharashtra Police International Marathon, Akshay shares pic

Also read: Sooryavanshi: Jackie Shroff roped in for a new role, months after wrapping shoot

Also read: Sooryavanshi's villain Abhimanyu Singh reveals he won't play the 'typical baddie'

Image courtesy - Akshay Kumar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.