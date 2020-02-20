Akshay Kumar Wishes Fan For His Birthday And Drops Details About 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. There are many speculations about the film’s teaser and trailer release. The excitement level for the movie is up the roof with fans asking questions about the movie’s teaser and trailer release date. One such fan asked about the teaser’s release date on Twitter and Akshay Kumar gave a very heartfelt reply.

Recently, a fan on Twitter asked for Sooryavanshi’s teaser in his tweet. He tagged Akshay Kumar in his tweet which mentioned that it was his birthday, but he did not want any gift. The trailer of Sooryavanshi would suffice as a birthday gift. Akshay then replied to this tweet that it was a very sweet gesture and the trailer will follow soon. He also went on to wish him a very happy birthday with heart-winning greetings. See the tweet here.

That’s very sweet, trailer will come soon for now wishing you a very happy birthday. Love and prayers always🙏🏻 https://t.co/anH6g4zkvh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 20, 2020

Akshay Kumar will be seen next in the cop action flick Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar is the latest to join Rohit Shetty's cop universe. After Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar is all set to play a cop in the upcoming high octane action film. Fans are excited to see the sizzling chemistry of Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar once again on the silver screen after a gap of several years.

Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar will be seen together for the first time in Sooryavanshi. Rohit Shetty teased about the movie in the post-credit scene of Simmba. Fans are excited about the movie since then. The movie is expected to hit the silver screen on March 27, 2020.

