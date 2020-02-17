Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Sooryavanshi' To Release In March Instead Of April?

Several upcoming films have been reshuffled recently, including Angrezi Medium, Gunjan Saxena, Roohi Afzana, and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. Angrezi Medium, which was set to release on March 20, 2020, is now set to release a week earlier on March 13. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena has been pushed back to April 24, 2020, which was supposed to be the release date for Roohi Afzana, which itself has been pushed back to June 5, 2020. Back in June of 2019, Akshay Kumar revealed that Sooryavanshi was not going to release on May 22, 2020, and was instead moved to an earlier date to March 27, 2020. If recent reports are to be believed, then it looks like Sooryavanshi is going to be moved before it's decided the scheduled date yet again.

Sooryavanshi will release in March?

Akshay Kumar's cop drama, Sooryavanshi, was initially supposed to release in May of 2020 but was later moved to March. However, it seems that the film has yet again been moved earlier to the decided scheduled date by the filmmakers. A source close to the production recently spoke with an entertainment portal and revealed that the makers of Sooryavanshi were releasing the film on March 25, 2020, instead of March 27.

The source further told the entertainment portal that March 25, 2020, was a Wednesday and a part-holiday on account of Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. Most parts of the country obviously would not celebrate this festival, yet, the makers feel that the movie could get an earth-shattering opening. The source also stated that Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi had mass appeal and that audiences were looking forward to seeing Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's police cinematic universe.

Due to these reasons, the producers, Akshay Kumar, and Rohit Shetty felt that it was just fair to arrive a little early and make use of the open window. They also wanted to accumulate as much earning as possible before another juggernaut, ’83, releases on April 10, 2020. Furthermore, the source also told the portal that Angrezi Medium's producers had been forewarned about Sooryavanshi's earlier release date. Angrezi Medium's producers were apparently fine with the change in dates and were happy that their film had a 12-day window after Sooryavanshi.

