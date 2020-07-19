Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Films That Are Remakes Of Regional Films

Akshay Kumar is among the top actors in Bollywood. The Hera Pheri actor has come a long way in his acting career and is arguably among the most versatile actors of his generation. Akshay Kumar’s movies tend to send a message regarding social parity and such movies have been among the top-grossing ones in his recent filmography. Take a look at Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies that are going to be the remakes of regional cinema films.

Laxmmi Bomb

Laxmmi Bomb is an upcoming comedy horror film written and directed by Raghava Lawrence in his Hindi directorial debut. It is a remake of the Tamil movie Kanchana and stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will not be released theatrically and will stream worldwide on Disney+Hotstar.

Bachchan Pandey

Bachchan Pandey is an upcoming action film directed by Farhad Samji, written by Nischay Kuttanda and Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Initially planned as a remake of Veeram (2014), the film follows some elements from the original script by Kuttanda and Samji. Bachchan Pandey is scheduled to be released on 22 January 2021.

Hera Pheri 3

Heri Pheri is a cult-classic and is among the most popular movies of Akshay Kumar. The first instalment in the Hera Pheri series was a remake of a film called Ramji Rao Speaking which was released in the year 1989. Hera Pheri is still considered as one of the best comedy film ever made in Malayalam. Ramji Rao Speaking starred Mukesh, Sai Kumar and Rekha in lead roles. Its sequel, Mannar Mathai Speaking, made in the year 1995, also went on to become a blockbuster like the former film.

The Hindi remake which is Hera Pheri was made by director Priyadarshan in the year 2000. It starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. The character of Baburao became popular and Paresh Rawal’s dialogues are remembered even today. Hera Pheri also went on to become a cult and is considered as one of the best remakes ever. However, its sequel Phir Hera Pheri was not as popular as the original. Now, the third installation in the comedy series in works and is scheduled to be released sometime in 2021.

