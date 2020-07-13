Did You Know These Akshay Kumar Movies Were Hindi Remakes Of Regional Cinemas?

Akshay Kumar is a Bollywood actor who has done over 130 movies in the film industry. Out of these movies, many have even been remakes of some Holywood or some regional cinema movies. Check out the list of Akshay Kumar movies which were actually a remake of regional cinemas from South India.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa - Manichitrathazhu remake

Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a horror-comedy film with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. Akshay Kumar played the role of Dr Aditya Shrivastav, a psychiatrist who comes to India to solve a mystery thus helping his friend’s wife who is suffering from a psychological disorder. A while ago, it was announced that the spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar’s original Bhool Bhulaiyaa is already in the filming stage. The movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will feature Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Rowdy Rathore - Vikramarkudu remake

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Rowdy Rathore is the first film that Sonakshi did under the direction of Prabhudheva. The movie is actually the official remake of Tollywood film Vikramarkudu. The main plot of the film showcases Akshay Kumar in a double role where one role is of a police officer and another role is of a thief. The movie became an instant hit and is considered one of the highest grossers in Bollywood.

Gabbar is Back - Ramanaa remake

The movie Gabbar Is Back was released in 2015 and is an Indian action film. The movie was directed by Krish and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The movie featured Akshay Kumar and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The movie is said to be the remake of Tamil film titled Ramanaa which was directed by A. R. Murugadoss. Actors like Suman Talwar, Sunil Grover and Jaideep Ahlawat were also seen in the film playing supporting roles.

Housefull series - loosely based on Kaathala Kaathala

Housefull is a comedy film series which is said to be loosely inspired from a Tamil drama titled Kaathala Kaathala. The fourth and most recent instalment of Housefull was directed by Farhad Samji. The Housefull series stars Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh as the main cast of the film while Chunkey Pandey is seen in a supporting role. As far as the surrounding cast is concerned, the movie franchise has seen many actors playing the roles of the three ill-fated couples.

