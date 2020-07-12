Did You Know Akshay Kumar Did These Movies As A Double Role?

Akshay Kumar is often known for his role in action movies like Baby and Holiday. However, he also has a number of comedies that he has acted in. After doing over 130 movies in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar has proven to be one of the most successful actors in the Hindi film industry. Take a look at the times when Akshay Kumar featured in movies where he was seen in double roles.

Akshay Kumar movies in a double role: Aflatoon

Aflatoon is a romantic comedy film with a twist of action drama. The film is helmed by Guddu Dhanoa. Aflatoon stars Akshay Kumar in a double role along with Urmila Matondkar as his love interest in the film.

Jai Kishen

Jai Kishen is an action drama film directed by Sunil Agnihotri. The film was released in the year 1994. Akshay Kumar played the role of Jai / Kishen Verma in his first-ever dual role in Bollywood. The movie also starred Ayesha Jhulka, Chandni, Reema Lagoo and Arun Bakshi playing pivotal roles.

Khiladi 420

Akshay Kumar's claim to fame movie Khiladi was released in the year 1992. The movie completed 28 years of its release on June 5, 2020. Akshay Kumar's Khiladi roles were so famous that he came to be known as Khiladi Kumar after doing 7 more Khiladi movies in his career. These movies include Main Khiladi Tu Anari in 1995, Sabse Bada Khiladi in 1995, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi in 1996, Mr. & Mrs Khiladi in 1997, International Khiladi in 1999, Khiladi 420 in 2000 and Khiladi 786 in 2012. Khiladi 420 however featured like Mahima Chaudhry, Antara Mali and Sudhanshu Pandey in significant roles alongside Akshay Kumar while Akshay was seen in a dual role.

Rowdy Rathore

Rowdy Rathore is an Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha starrer film. Rowdy Rathore is the official remake of Tollywood film Vikramarkudu. The main plot of the film showcases Akshay Kumar in a double role where one role is of a police officer and another role is of a thief. The movie is considered one of the highest grossers in Bollywood.

