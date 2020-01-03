Akshaye Khanna Starrer Sab Kushal Mangal Receives Mix Reviews From The Audiences

Sab Kushal Mangal stars starring Akshaye Khanna as Baba Bhandari. It also stars two debutants, Priyaank Sharma and Riva Kishan as Pappu Mishra and Mandira, respectively. Directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap it is a romantic comedy film. It was released in theatres on January 3, 2020. Read to know what audiences say about the movie.

Sab Kushal Mangal audience reviews

@PriyaankkSharma #SabKushalMangal Truly lives up to it’s title ‘All is well’. Akshaye springs a surprise with his ‘desi’ act while Priyank-Riva make impressive debuts; but the real brat is director Karan Kashyap. Start this year with a bang; watch ‘Sab Kushal Mangal’! ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 1/2 — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) January 2, 2020

Sab Kushal Mangal Plot

Pappu Mishra is the creator and host of a reality show called Musibat Odh Li Maine. Baba Bhandari, a big name in politics and crime, is offended with his reporting. Incidentally, the two belong to the same town, so when Pappu comes back for Diwali, Bhandari kidnaps him. A lively girl named Mandira saves Pappu, but later both Bhandari and Pappu end up falling for her. As chaos reigns in the town, how will the two men deal with the situation?

