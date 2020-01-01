Akshaye Khanna Kept Wanting To Hear The Story Of Sab Kushal Mangal Over And Over Again

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna returned to the silver screen after a break of four years with an antagonistic character in Dishoom, followed by movies such as Mom, Ittefaq, The Accidental Prime Minister, and the recent being Section 375. The actor who is known to be instinctive while choosing his scripts will now be seen in Sab Kushal Mangal directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap. The movie is the first production venture of Prachi Manmohan, Nitin Manmohan's daughter on top of which it marks as the Bollywood debut of Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva Kishan and Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma along with Akshay Khanna.

What attracted Akshaye Khanna to the script?

In an interview with a leading daily, Akshaye Khanna mentioned that he was so impressed with the narration of Sab Kushal Mangal that he could have listened to this narration multiple times. He emphasised on the fact that the film's plot is clean and sweet that everyone will relate and connect with. While he was in all praises about the narrating skills of his director Karan Vishwanath Kashyap saying that in the modern times when even the talented directors are disastrous at movie narrations and make their writers do the talking; Karan, on the other hand, was quite clear about what he wanted to do with the script which made Akshaye go along with this script even more.

Sab Kushal Mangal plot

The highlight of the Sab Kushal Mangal trailer is the new wig that Akshaye Khanna is seen sporting for the first time. The movie will be a three-way love story that will revolve around the lives of a young woman, a TV anchor, and a local big shot. Helmed by the debutant director Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, who has previously worked as a second unit director in films like Don and Chak De! India, Sab Kushal Mangal is slated to release on January 3, 2020.

