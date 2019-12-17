Priyaank Sharma Reveals How He Prepared For 'Sab Kushal Mangal'

Priyaank Sharma, the son of Padmini Kolhapure, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Vishwanath Kashyap’s upcoming rom-com movie, Sab Kushal Mangal. He will be seen with debutant Riva Kishan and Akshaye Khanna in the movie. Priyaank will be seen as a news anchor in the upcoming rom-com. He opened up to a media portal and revealed how he prepared for his role and how his director trained him to act like a celebrity for the character.

Read Also| Sab Kushal Mangal: Akshaye Khanna Reveals Why He Came On Board The Star Kids' Film

How Priyaank Sharma prepared for 'Sab Kushal Mangal'?

Priyaank Sharma told that to prepare for the role, he used to watch a lot of videos of reporters and how they delivered breaking news. Priyaank Sharma also added that he used to record his scenes and dialogues and show them to his director. But whenever he used to do things in a wrong way, his director used to correct him and suggest improvements. Priyaank also revealed that for his role in Sab Kushal Mangal, his director Kashyap used to make him shout dialogues on the terrace.

Read Also| Sab Kushal Mangal: Here Is All That You Need To Know About The Film

Priyaank Sharma also said that his character Pappu Mishra is a celeb reporter in the movie. As Priyaank wanted to do justice to his role, he took a lot of tips from director Karan who played an important role in bringing out the confidence he had. He also said that to bring the character out, they used to have practice sessions too.

Read Also| Sab Kushal Mangal, Chappaak: Much-awaited Bollywood Releases In January 2020

Priyanka Sharma also expressed that as he is a small towner in the movie, he had to shed a lot of weight and had to learn a different dialect altogether. He added that he stopped working out as he wanted to have a lean body for his role. He also added that he has to keep a trimmed beard and also learned to ride a bike. Priyaank also said that it was tough to act as a small-town boy as he was born and brought up in an urban household and how he has worked very hard for the movie. The movie will be releasing on January 3, 2020.

Read Also| Sab Kushal Mangal Trailer Out, Fans React To The Upcoming Akshaye Khanna Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.